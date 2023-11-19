The D-day is here. In a few hours, India will take on Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the biggest cricket ground in the world with a capacity of 130,000 people! While Rohit Sharma, along with Virat Kohli, gear up for the final battle, netizens are having a field day showing off their excitement for this team coached by Rahul Dravid.

While the internet compared Dravid to Kabir Khan, the much-loved coach from ‘Chak De! India’, they even presented brilliant memes to show their trust in the cricket team. Mantras and prayers have already been offered to the Gods, and while the Men in Blue are ready for the final battle, the internet is already cheering out loud for the winning team!

Ind VS Aus World Cup 2023 Final has also brought back memories of the 2003 World Cup final match, where the Australian team led by Ricky Ponting won by 125 runs! The heartbreaking match saw Sachin Tendulkar getting c&b by McGrath with only 5 balls and 4 runs! Rahul Dravid, who then took to the wicket-keeping duties diligently, has now coached the team for the final battle!

Rahul Dravid is the man of the moment, as the internet is rooting for him to take the ‘Badla’ for the unfinished task from 2003! The 20-year wait is a long time.

A user compared the Ind vs Aus World Cup Final match to some of the apt movie titles.

Badla Badla Bees Saal Baad India Vs Australia#WorldCup2023 pic.twitter.com/OXCA2FzmuJ — Arun Arora (@Arun2981) November 16, 2023

Netizens compared Rahul Dravid to the iconic character Kabir Khan from ‘Chak De! India‘, who makes the tricolor proud, mentoring his team and turning them into the best. The role was played by Shah Rukh Khan! A user even felt how Ahmedabad will make up for 2019!

India vs Australia world cup finals after 20 years. This scene coming true in 2023 from Ahmedabad 🤞

2019 ka badla– ✅

2003 ka badla– 🫂 hope#INDvsAUS #WorldcupFinal pic.twitter.com/kZUJDCYjSG — सिddhant (@siddhant5909) November 16, 2023

A Twitter (now X) handle even shared a winning moment song, and we are sure you’ll fall in love with this. This song will definitely get on your nerves while you watch India lifting the World Cup 2023 Trophy tonight!

And, of course, how can anything, just any occasion in the meme world, be complete without Hera Pheri’s Baburao Ganpat Rao Apte and his ‘Dhak Dhak’? So here it is!

Check out more memes:

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma discussing about Hazelwood and Starc before World Cup final pic.twitter.com/RsFl4H4Hj3 — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) November 18, 2023

Richard Kettleborough nahi re 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/UBbiPU1tZa — अजय कुल्हरी (@ajay__kulhari) November 17, 2023

Ladies and gentleman, Amrish Puri has already declared, “Jashan ka Intezaam Karo!”

Well, let us make it loud and clear! I-N-D-I-A—–I-N-D-I-A! Bleeding Blue Already!

