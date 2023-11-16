The world of Bollywood and cricket have often had a major cross over. From cricketers taking an interest in acting to Bollywood celebs marrying people from the cricket fraternity, there has always been a special connection between the two worlds.

The Cricket World Cup 2023 is getting interesting by the day as we inch closer to the finals. India won yesterday’s match against Netherlands and now we wait to see how the team will fare at the final. Meanwhile, we did some research and dug out your favorite celebrities’ favorite cricketers and the list will surely leave you surprised.

While Deepika Padukone picked Dhoni, guess who Sara Ali Khan chose? Read on!

5 Bollywood Celebrities And Their Favorite Cricketers

1. Sara Ali Khan

For a long time rumors were rife that Sara Ali Khan is dating Indian cricketer Shubman Gill. However, during a recent episode of Koffee With Karan Sara declined all rumors and said that the audience and fans have got the wrong Sara!

When asked about her favorite cricketer, once Sara had said that she admires and loves Virat Kohli‘s game.

2. Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya is married to cricketer KL Rahul. The duo tied the knot earlier this year and fans loved seeing their wedding pictures. While one would think Suniel’s favorite cricketer is KL Rahul, the actor’s favorite cricketer is actually Virat Kohli.

During an interview with Money Control he had explained that KL Rahul holds a special place in his heart as a son, and so when it comes to a cricketer it has to be Virat Kohli!

3. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone comes from a sports background and was often seen attending various cricket matches from the stadium. She was even the Brand Ambassador of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). In an earlier interview, she had admitted that MS Dhoni is her favorite cricketer of all time.

4. Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia in an interview with Cricket Times had spoken about the game of cricket. She described performing at a stadium as ‘surreal’. She had said, “As a performer, the feeling of performing in a stadium and experiencing the electrifying energy of the audience was absolutely surreal. I was excited because there’s no sporting event quite like the IPL for a performer”

Further when asked who her favorite cricketers are, she took two names: Virat Kohli and KL Rahul!

5. Salman Khan

Salman Khan had recently revealed that he loves MS Dhoni as a cricketer. He said, “There is a boy who came from the North to become the captain of Chennai Team. He is my favorite.”

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni seem to be everyone’s favorites!

