India’s historic win against New Zealand is the talk of the town. Yesterday, the Indian cricket team made the nation proud after they defeated New Zealand in the World Cup final match. The semi final match was attended by many celebs from Bollywood including Ranbir Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Anushka Sharma amongst others. While a video of Virat Kohli giving Anushka flying kisses went viral, another adorable picture of Anushka-Ranbir-John is doing the rounds on social media.

In the picture that is going viral, Ranbir Kapoor and John Abraham can be seen staring at Anushka after Virat Kohli’s century. While Anushka gave flying kisses, Ranbir and John looked at them. The adorable snap has gone viral and is being widely shared.

Many Reddit users commented on the picture shared on the social media platform. One wrote, “Even John is looking at her. I think she was blowing kisses to VK and everyone was looking at her reaction,” while another user write, “The whole bollywood was looking so smaller in the stadium in front of Anushka. A proud wife.”

Another netizen commented, “Tomorrow if I come to know that RK liked Anushka, I will stop believing in male – female friendship.” While another had a different theory about Anushka-Ranbir’s relationship, “yesss….he did like her infact he wanted to marry her but she didnt reciprocate…”

See the pic shared on Reddit here:

Anushka and Ranbir have worked together in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and fans loved their on-screen chemistry.

On the work front for the NH 10 actress, she is prepping for the release of her comeback film, Chakda Xpress. The actress was last seen on screen in 2018 in Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero. She will finally be back with the Jhulan Goswami biopic.

On the personal front, rumors are rife that Anushka and Virat Kohli are expecting their second child soon.

Ranbir on the other hand is all set to impress with Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Animal. The film also stars Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor.

