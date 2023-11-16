Karan Johar is back with his chat show, Koffee With Karan, for season 8, and with only four episodes, the show has already become the talk of the town. For the latest episode, we saw glitz and glamor grace the controversial with a ‘k’ couch together as Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan appeared on the show. Scroll ahead to find out the 5 highlights from the episode!

Bebo and Alia have a special connection with Karan Johar, and the two leading ladies of Bollywood spilled quite a few beans from their personal lives to professional fronts in the episode, leaving us gasping and laughing with them. They are the fashionistas of the industry, and there’s nothing to deny that.

While Alia came wearing a stunning brown shimmery risque-neckline detailing bodycon dress, Kareena donned a white and black off-shoulder ensemble featuring a unique pair of sleeves.

From Alia Bhatt talking about her husband Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha to Kareena Kapoor Khan ignoring to address her beef with Ameesha Patel, here’s what happened in the episode!

Alia Bhatt Addresses Ranbir Kapoor Being Called ‘Toxic’

It’s been trending, and the Bollywood actor has been trolled for flaunting her husband’s toxic behavior ever since Alia Bhatt mentioned how Ranbir used to tell her to rub off her ‘lipstick.’ Now, on Koffee With Karan, when the filmmaker brought up the topic, the Raazi actress addressed it by saying how Ranbir Kapoor is quite the opposite of how the media painted his picture in articles.

Alia said, “I have a very candid way of speaking. I like to imitate the person whom I’m talking about, I like to make it personal, and I feel a lot of the things get picked out of context, which happened recently with a video and stuff. I was looking, and I was like, ‘Okay it’s fine, let it go.’ But then there were serious articles talking about how he is a toxic man and I am like, ‘Are we serious’?”

Kareena Kapoor Khan During Her Rapid Fire Pokes At Alia Bhatt

Koffee With Karan is known for its rapid-fire rounds. During Bebo’s turn, when Karan Johar asked if she thinks Deepika Padukone is her competition, Kareena Kapoor Khan straight away answered, “I think it’s Alia’s question for her rapid-fire, not for me,” poking a fun dig at her brother’s wife and proving her grip in the industry while leaving us with gasping expressions.

Alia Bhatt Shows How To React To Trolls

Alia Bhatt’s way of dealing with the troll is by far the best. As she said, “Hi, this is Alia Bhatt. If what you’re going to say is going to make you feel better, please go ahead and leave a message after the beep.” And that’s how it’s done! She proved that whatever hatred or negativity surrounds her doesn’t bother her at all.

Kareena Kapoor Royally Ignores To Address Her Beef With Ameesha Patel?

As we all know, Ameesha Patel debuted in Bollywood with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, but it was Kareena Kapoor who was supposed to do the film. However, it didn’t happen. During the episode, when Karan Johar asked Kareena why she didn’t attend Gadar 2 success party, she said she was not in town.

But when the filmmaker further pestered by saying, “Because you and Ameesha Patel have such a history?” To which Bebo interrupted and asked, “What history?” And Karan continued, You meant to do Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, and she’s gone on record saying, ‘Thank you Kareena, you made me do it.'” Bebo finally addressed the matter and said, “I think films are destiny. Everyone went on to do their best and that’s it.”

Alia Bhatt Shares On Getting Asked About Motherhood At Career’s Peak

Being a woman, seeing such a height of success, and then getting married and pregnant within such a short time can raise a lot of questions. On Koffee With Karan, Alia Bhatt shared her irritation and frustration on getting asked about ‘balancing career’ with being a mother and a wife and having such an illustrious graph. She said, “What irritated me was from what lens are you asking this question that oh I’m a woman in a so to speak the peak of my career. I’m not saying this. You are saying this. I intend to act till I am 95. As long as I can walk.”

A Bonus Hightlight:

When Karan Johar asked Alia Bhatt if she thinks she is the ‘best actress in the country,’ the actress replied humbly saying, ‘most definitely not’ but Kareena had a different approach to the answer as she went ‘Go, Go, Go’ and then said “I would say Alia.”

Alia Bhatt then added, “I genuinely strive to be the best and if I was the best then what am I striving for? So I’m not the best, yet!”

Well, that’s all about the PHAT episode with Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan – it was fun, chaotic, and, of course, filled with lots of drama! Did you enjoy it?

Koffee With Karan season 8 streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

