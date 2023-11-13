Koffee With Karan Season 8 is currently premiering on Disney Plus Hotstar, and as expected, it is all netizens are talking about! Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt will be the next guests on the couch, and Karan Johar’s reference to Bebo’s feud with Gadar 2 actress Ameesha Patel has grabbed eyeballs. Scroll below for details regarding the same.

Many wouldn’t know, but Kareena was the first choice for Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. She had signed the project but was ousted three days ahead of filming.

Ameesha Patel stepped in and prepped amid that short period to deliver the massive success she did alongside Hrithik Roshan.

Why did Kareena Kapoor Khan exit Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai?

Director Rakesh Roshan decided to let Kareena go because of her mother, Babita Kapoor‘s interference. It all began as the shooting timeline demanded Bebo to shoot for a song before other scenes. Her mother instead wanted her to deliver some dialogues first since it was all new for the actress.

Rakesh decided he wouldn’t sabotage his relationship with the Kapoors while demanding his liberty as the director. So, he decided to part ways for good.

Ameesha Patel Replaced Kareena Kapoor In Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai!

Around the same time, Rakesh Roshan spotted Ameesha Patel at a wedding and allegedly couldn’t sleep that night. He knew he found his Sonia and decided to cast her opposite son, Hrithik Roshan.

During the promotions of Gadar 2, Ameesha broke her silence and claimed Rakesh would call her a “blessing in disguise” after the whole Kareena fiasco.

What did Kareena have to say about Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai?

In an interview with Filmfare, Kareena Kapoor Khan took potshots at Rakesh Roshan, Ameesha Patel, and Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai cast. She said, “The film was made for Hrithik. His dad spent five hours on every frame and close-up of his, whereas not even five seconds were spent on Ameesha. There are portions in the film where she has pimples and under-eye bags on her face. She just doesn’t look beautiful, but every shot of his was a dream.”

Why Is Kareena Kapoor’s exit from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai back in the news again?

Kareena Kapoor Khan graced the Koffee With Karan couch along with cousin Ranbir Kapoor’s wife and actress Alia Bhatt. During one of the sequences, Karan Johar asks her about missing the Gadar 2 success party and asks if it had anything to do with her long feud with Ameesha Patel.

Bebo reacted to the question, saying, “What history? I’m ignoring Karan, as y’all can see.”

