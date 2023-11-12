Shah Rukh Khan With Tiger 3 Could Achieve This Unique Box Office Record, Thanks To Salman Khan!

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have the best Diwali gift for fans as Tiger 3 was released in theatres today, November 12. Fans are flocking to the theatres and they have already set the cash registers ringing. The pre-release sale of the film is proof enough that Bhaijaan’s latest release will be a mega-hit. The film is also a treat for Shah Rukh Khan fans as he makes a cameo appearance in Tiger 3.

Shah Rukh Khan made a comeback on the big screens with Pathaan and Jawan. Fans loved both his movies and are now eagerly waiting for Dunki. However, prior to Pathaan, SRK was on a break from films and only made appearances in cameo roles for movies.

As X (formerly known as Twitter) is filled with appreciation for SRK’s latest cameo appearance as Pathaan in Tiger 3, let’s look at his last 3 guest roles and how the films fared at the box office.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Last 3 Cameo Appearances:

1. Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva

Shah Rukh Khan‘s cameo appearance in Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva called for whistles and claps as the film began with back-to-back shots of King Khan. The actor played a tribute to his character, Dr Mohan Bhargava from Swades. Brahmastra starred Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan.

The film collected Rs 287.92 crores in India and was declared an average film at the box office.

2. Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha did an average business at the box office. However, the Aamir Khan-starrer broke a significant record at the worldwide box office.

Shah Rukh Khan made a cameo appearance in the film and played himself in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film performed below average in India and collected a mere 58.68 crores.

3. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect starred R Madhavan and Shah Rukh Khan made a short appearance in the film. King Khan sported a bearded look in Rocketry and many fans compared his look to his 2007 film Chak De! India.

The film collected a mere Rs 26.05 crore at the box office.

Will Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo pull more audience to the theatres and make a massive box office record for his cameo appearances over the past few years? Looks like Tiger 3 can break all his previous guest appearance records!

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the Tiger threequel, as mentioned by the makers, follows the events of Tiger Zindai Hai, War, and Pathaan.

Tiger 3 has been released on Diwali. Earlier, YRF had released Pathaan just ahead of Republic Day. Will Salman’s film surpass King Khan’s last two films’ – Pathaan and Jawan’s box office collection? We have to wait and watch!

