The wait is finally over, as Tiger 3 is in theatres nationwide. After the super success of Pathaan, fans have been waiting so long to watch Salman Khan taking forward Spy Universe with his iconic character of Avinash Singh Rathore, aka Tiger. The film will be taking one of the biggest openings in 2023, and here’s how it fared at the box office in day 1 advance booking!

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the Tiger threequel, as mentioned by the makers, follows the events of Tiger Zindai Hai, War, and Pathaan. As all of these films have been highly entertaining and exciting, expectations are high from this latest addition to Spy Universe. Even at ticket windows, everyone is expecting it to explode like never before.

After releasing Pathaan ahead of Republic Day, YRF has come out with Tiger 3 during the lucrative period of Diwali. However, there have been complaints about choosing an unusual day of Sunday for arrival. On top of that, it’s Laxmi Pujan today, and families will be busy celebrating the occasion in their homes. So, expect a dent during evening and night shows.

Talking about the advance booking for day 1, Tiger 3 has closed its pre-sales at a whopping 23 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) in India, comprising ticket sales of 8.75+ lakh, which is huge for the day of Laxmi Pujan. However, considering the fact that the film is part of Spy Universe and features Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan’s cameos apart from starring Salman Khan in the lead role, this number is underwhelming.

Nonetheless, Tiger 3 has managed to record the 5th highest opening day advance booking at the Indian box office in 2023. It surpassed Rajinikanth’s Jailer (18.50 crores gross) but failed to beat Prabhas’ Adipurush (26.50 crores gross). Speaking about the Spy Universe, the Salman Khan starrer remains below Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan by a huge margin. Overall, the list is topped by Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo.

Take a look at the highest day 1 pre-sales at the Indian box office in 2023:

Leo – 46.10 crores gross Jawan – 41 crores gross Pathaan – 32.43 crores gross Adipurush – 26.50 crores gross Tiger 3 – 23 crores gross

Let’s see how much Tiger 3 picks up with over-the-counter ticket sales.

