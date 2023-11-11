Just a few hours more and we will be able to witness what Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi have to offer with Tiger 3. All set for a Diwali release, Tiger 3’s pre-release ticket sales it clear indication that the film is all set to become a mega-hit. Bhaijaan fans are excited to see the third installment of the Tiger sequel.

But, can Salman’s Tiger 3 break Shah Rukh Khan‘s Jawan and Pathaan record? Or will we have to wait for SRK’s next release, Dunki, to see another mega-blockbuster on the big screen?

Let’s look at some facts – how did SRK and Salman’s last five films fare at the box office and on the review chart? Did SRK’s two-back-to-back blockbuster result in Salman taking a back seat at the national box office? Let’s talk figures.

Salman Khan’s Last Five Films Box Office And IMDb Ratings:

1. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was released in 2023 but failed to leave a mark at the box office. The film earned an estimated total of 107.30 crores nett at the Indian box office. On IMDb, the film has a 4.4/10 rating, which is considered poor.

2. Antim – The Final Truth

Antim – The Final Truth was released on 26 November 2021. The film flopped at the box office, collecting a mere Rs 39.06 crore in India. The film has a 6.6/10 rating on IMDb.

3. Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai

Bhaijaan’s Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai was released in 2021 and also starred Disha Patani. The film collected an approx 19 crore at the box office. Even Sallu fans were disappointed with the collection.

The film has a 1.9 rating on IMDb!

4. Dabangg 3

2019 film Dabangg 3 also starring Sonakshi Sinha was the 3rd film in the Dabangg franchise. The film earned a little over Rs 140 crore at the box office. Dabangg 3 has an IMDb rating of 3/10.

5. Bharat

The expectations from Katrina Kaif and Salman’s Bharat were high and Sallu did not disappoint. Bharat earned Rs 325.58 crores in India. The film has been rated 4.7/10 on IMDb.

Now, let’s talk about Shah Rukh Khan’s five latest films.

1. Jawan

SRK’s latest film Jawan has broken all records and collected a mega Rs 761.98 crore at the Indian box office. The film has been released on Netflix recently. On IMDb Jawan has a 7.2/10 rating.

2. Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan marked his comeback to cinema after a long gap of five years. The film collected Rs 543 crores in India. SRK’s comeback film has been rated 5.9/10 on IMDb.

3. Zero

Zero was a huge disappointment for all SRK fans. The actor’s film collected a mere Rs 90 crore at the Indian box office and was a huge flop. The film has a 5.2/10 rating on IMDb.

4. Jab Harry Met Sejal

Released in 2017, Harry Met Sejal earned Rs 64 crore at the Indian box office and has an IMDb rating of 5.1.

5. Raees

Also starring Mahira Khan, Raees did a business of 137.51 crore in India and did not impress fans. The film has a mere rating of 6.6./10 on IMDb.

If we draw an average, Shah Rukh Khan’s films have had a better overall rating and box office performance than Salman Khan’s. SRK’s last two films, Jawan and Pathaan have heavily contributed to his box office performance in India.

Will Tiger 3 break King Khan’s box office records or will Dunki be the next big thing in Bollywood? We will have to wait and watch!

