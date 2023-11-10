The Salmania has begun! Tiger 3 box office day 1 figures are getting poured in fast, and with every ticket booked, things are racing up for Salman Khan fans. This is the time when they’ll all leave no stone unturned to show up together in cinema halls to celebrate Bhai’s grand comeback at the box office.

Let’s take a look at the latest & current scenario of the film compared to the milestones it aims to cross, i.e., Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan & Jawan. Both the movies managed to breach the 500 crore mark & Sallu fans are extremely confident that Tiger 3 will cross the same without any difficulty. But is it possible?

Before deep-diving into the numbers that could be, keep in mind the day Tiger 3 is releasing. Day 1 of Diwali has always been touted to be the weakest day for any film because many tend to skip theatres to attend the Lakshmi Pujan. But YRF recently cleared out why they chose this day, and they actually make sense.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan & Jawan still had comparatively more comfortable days than Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif‘s threequel. At least they didn’t have any restrictions on the majority chunk of the audience skipping the watch to day 2. But this year’s Diwali release comes with all those challenges, just like 11 years ago, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan faced.

As per the reported numbers, Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 has crossed the 500K mark with its ticket bookings with a day and a half yet pending. It has already sold around 535,000+ tickets at the National chains & single screens nationwide.

How does it fare compared to Jawan and Pathaan?

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan had created havoc upon its release. It was a different scenario, which might be the case with Tiger 3’s Day 2 (as it’s a national holiday). One and a half days before its release, Atlee‘s directorial had already bagged in around 800,000+ tickets, laying the base for its blockbuster start.

What about Pathaan?

Shah Rukh Khan was coming back after Zero, and 4 years after it definitely pumped the buzz to another level. But, YRF refused to release it on the 26th of January, Thursday (national holiday) and instead went with a Wednesday release on the 25th of January. The numbers still didn’t see much of a difference, with around 650,000+ tickets getting sold out a couple of days before its release.

Both Pathaan & Jawan, by the time of its release, had sold over a million tickets; the latter was even reported to touch the 1.5mn mark, which resulted in the historic day 1 figure. Today, tomorrow, and Sunday’s spot-bookings will play a key role in laying the base for Tiger 3 box office day 1.

A million tickets for Salman Khan-led Tiger 3’s advance booking would be a miraculous number considering the day it’s releasing. Yes, it could be less than Jawan and probably equal to Pathaan, but if it crosses the million tickets mark, it would only hint at the monstrous day 2 figures, which Bollywood won’t be ready for yet.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

