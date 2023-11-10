Pathaan called for big celebrations as the train sequence featuring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan was one of the best action moments in the history of Hindi cinema. The union will continue in Tiger 3, along with introducing Hrithik Roshan‘s connection to the spy universe. After all of that, another blockbuster film is in the making that will witness the two leading Khans pit against each other. Scroll below for all the details!

Yes, you heard that right. We have seen the loveable camaraderie between Salman and Shah Rukh make fans smile wide in Pathaan. Their real-life friendship is equally heart-warming, and that’s why their on-screen chemistry shines bright. But wouldn’t it be amazing to witness the two Khans turn against each other? One can only imagine the visual spectacle it would be in terms of cinematography, direction, as well as, the never-seen-before blockbuster clash!

Asked about Tiger vs Pathaan clash, Salman Khan, in a conversation with Variety, responded, “Tiger is always ready – so whenever things are locked – I will be there!” War and Pathaan director Siddharth Anand will reportedly direct the film, while other details are still under wraps.

Previously, a Deadline report had claimed, “Siddharth is getting a dream cast of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan coming together for their first full-fledged film since Karan Arjun and Siddharth will also be given all the support he needs to mount Tiger vs Pathaan as the biggest film that India has ever produced.”

The anticipation is sky-high, and one can only imagine the explosion it will create at the box office. Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are superstars, and their films are known to appeal to mass audiences. Previously, Pathaan has crossed the 1000 crore mark at the worldwide box office, and even the Tiger franchise has been a blockbuster affair so far. So it goes unsaid that Pathaan vs Tiger is expected to cross all boundaries and achieve all new milestones at the box office.

Meanwhile, Tiger 3 is releasing on the occasion of Diwali. The film stars Katrina Kaif as the leading lady, and Salman will be pitting against Emraan Hashmi in the action-thriller. It has been trending well, although the advance bookings are expected to improve in the last two days before the big release on 12th November.

