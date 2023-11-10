Maneesh Sharma directorial Tiger 3 is only two days away from its big release. Starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi in the lead, the action-thriller marks the fifth outing in YRF’s spy universe. Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan will be making cameo appearances, and that’s the Diwali treat fans cannot wait for! Scroll below for details on advance booking for day 1 at the box office.

While the interest initially rose as soon as advance booking for Tiger’s third installment began, the pace unexpectedly slowed down. Trade analysts were expecting Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Hrithik Roshan‘s moment to be a huge one in the history of Hindi cinema and for the box office to explode. That might happen eventually, but for starters, it will depend on word-of-mouth.

Pathaan had garnered a record-breaking 32.43 crores gross in advance booking for day 1. As for Tiger 3, it is currently less than 50% of that milestone. Salman Khan’s film has collected 12.30 crores gross (excluding blocked tickets) with 4.65 lakh+ tickets sold out. There is no denying that a big jump is desperately required to mark an earth-shattering start. Today and tomorrow will decide the fate of YRF‘s upcoming film for opening day and since, it’s a common trend that films usually pick up the pace in the last couple of days, minimum 20 crores gross are expected from pre-sales before the first show starts.

There remains a massive drawback as Tiger 3 is coming on the occasion of Laxmi Pujan. There will be festivities all across the country, and it is less likely for the audience to end up in theatres in large numbers. So, we can’t expect a record-breaking sort of opening day collection coming in on 12th November. Still, considering the fact that the film belongs to a successful franchise and is a part of Spy Universe, one expects it to score huge. Now, let’s see now how the story unfolds today and tomorrow as it will decide if the film has a shot at scoring 45 crores+ or not on day 1.

Tiger 3 is the third installment of Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif’s franchise after Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. The upcoming flick also stars Revathi, Vishal Jethwa, Kumud Mishra, and Ranvir Shorey, among others.

It will be available in 2D, IMAX, 4DX, and other formats.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

