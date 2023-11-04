Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma have been one of the closest friends in B’town. However, while this friendship organically came to them with their shared films Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Zero, initially, they were not so close despite both being Yash Raj Films’ leading ladies. In fact, once, Kat threw a major tantrum over sharing the same team with the PK superstar.

It was during the initial days when the Tiger actress was shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar’s Mere Brother Ki Dulhan in 2011. It was her second project with the production house after she made her YRF debut in New York in 2009, but she was already everyone’s favorite, being the top superstar of the country by then.

Anushka Sharma was launched by YRF with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi in 2008 and was in a three-film contract with the production house. However, she chose to stick with YRF even after Badmaash Company and Band Baaja Baaraat. She collaborated with YRF for Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, reuniting with Ranveer Singh.

However, during those days, while Katrina Kaif was a superstar, Anushka was still making her mark. It was once that Katrina came to know that she has the same makeup man who is catering to Anushka. In fact, while Kat was shooting for Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, the makeup man had to accompany Anushka to an event in London. He had even applied for his leave beforehand and informed Kat’s team about the same.

When Kat came to know about the makeup man leaving her in between the shoot schedule, all hell broke loose. In fact, she refused to relieve him to accommodate Anushka to the event as she had urgent patchwork for her film remaining! In fact, Katrina, despite not having any authority over the makeup man, involved higher authorities at YRF to make him stay.

The said makeup man was not Katrina’s personal team member. In fact, he was working with the studio. So Kat created such a stir and hullabaloo around the situation that YRF head Aditya Chopra had to step in to diffuse the situation. Since Kat refused to shoot her song for Mere Brother Ki Dulhan without the same makeup artist, a source, as quoted by Times Of India, revealed, “Aditya Chopra called up Anushka Sharma and asked her not to take the makeup artist along with her. Anushka was very upset about having to go to London without a makeup man.”

Wondering why Katrina Kaif created such a situation and threw an unnecessary tantrum? Well, rumors and buzz suggested it was all a war of supremacy as Katrina was the leading lady of Yash Chopra‘s next film with Shah Rukh Khan. Interestingly, Anushka Sharma settled for the second lead in the film. We wonder if they shared a makeup man, then!?

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Dunki Drop 1 VFX Bust: Did Shah Rukh Khan & Rajkumar Hirani Drop The Teaser In A Haste? Eagle-Eyed Netizens Spot A Frame Vanishing, User Says “Avatar Level Effects”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News