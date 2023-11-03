Jawan – directed by Atlee and starring Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role, was released theatrically on September 7 and earned over 1000 crores gross at the worldwide box office. The action-thriller, also starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone (a special appearance), Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra, the film’s digital version released on Netflix yesterday as a birthday gift to all SRK fans.

However, fans were left disappointed by what they saw. Read on to know what scenes were added to the OTT version and what netizens have to say about the extended version.

After months of waiting for the extended version of Jawan to be released on Netflix, Shah Rukh Khan fans were slightly disappointed with what they received. While promoting the film before its release in September, its director, Atlee, had revealed on several occasions that many good scenes from the film were removed due to runtime issues. This gave fans hope that the digital version would have an additional run of 15-20 minutes – owing to the makers submitting a 190-minute-long version to the CBFC; however, they were let down.

While the theatrical version of Jawan has a runtime of 165 minutes (2hrs 45 minutes), the Netflix version of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer is just 170 minutes (2hrs 50 minutes). That means the OTT version of the Atlee directorial is just 5 minutes longer. The film’s lead actress, Nayanthara, revealed that several of her scenes were edited. With Shah Rukh Khan confirming the same had happened, fans were expecting some more screen time for Narmada Rai; alas, they too were disappointed.

For those wondering what is included in the additional 5 minutes of Jawan – we have you covered. Some of the extended clips added to the Netflix version of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer include the Health Minister’s assistant, Pappu, having a change of heart, a more detailed look into Lakshmi’s (Priyamani) backstory, the mafia threatening Vijay Sethupathi’s Kalee, Sanjay Dutt’s Madhavan Naik being reprimanded for failing at capturing Azad and his girls, and all the victims of Kalee’s illegal factories being compensated. The extended cut also includes full versions of Zinda Banda, Chaleya, and Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya.

Read on to know what fans say about the extended version of Jawan.

Commenting on the extended version of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer, one X user wrote, “#Jawan Theatre Version > #Jawan Extended Cut Kuch Jyada Difference nai he…! Sirf 5 Minute ka Extra Content hai..! Woh bhi itna Important nahi tha…! Accha hua Cut Kardiye…!”

Another – unhappy with the final product, tweeted, “Jawan extended cut ke naam pe Zinda Banda aur Chaleya ka pura version daal diya Kya Chu log hai bc sahi mein.”

A third added, “yaar #Jawan ka extended cut mein kuch hai hi nahi ,,,,”

One more commented, “Jawan extended cut is scam for its viewers please don’t do this film makers. Previously it was Pathan that use same tactics:”

A fifth tweeted, “Jawan OTT version ko Extended Cut Kyu Bol Rahi Hai @RedChilliesEnt. Wahi to Film me hai bas 1 se 2 minutes ki short clips add ki hai extra.”

Venting their frustration, another wrote, “Pathaan me bhi extended cut ke naam par ch*tiya banaya aur jawan me bhi. Jawan me to expectations bhi tha ki kam se kam 20-25 min ke extra scenes honge lekin ye kya tarika hai 3-4 min add karke extended cut bol diya 😒. Aisa hai to bolo hi mat ki extended cut hai.”

Have you watched the extended version of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan on Netflix? What do you think of it?

