Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 is just ten days away from its release, and let’s look at the promotional assets released by Yash Raj Films for probably the most significant film currently on the release slate. While looking at the current state of promotions of Tiger 3, we’ll simultaneously also check how the buzz of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan was pushed before the release by Red Chillies Entertainment (promos) & T-Series (songs).

So, the makers of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif’s film, started the promotional journey by releasing the explosive ‘Date Announcement’ video on 4th March 2022. That’s almost 20 months before the film’s release. Jawan took nearly 15 months from the first promo (Title Announcement in June 2022) till the film’s release on September 7th.

Yes, the promotional activity time doesn’t have a huge gap for both the films, but the real difference really lies in the quantity of promos & songs released by both the production houses, which we’ll come at in the article ahead.

After the date announcement, Tiger 3 went for a special one-minute promo with ‘Tiger Ka Message,’ which was the second promotional material that was released 18 months after the first one. In contrast, Jawan took 11 months for its next asset (though it wasn’t a big one) – a motion poster announcing the film’s worldwide release.

• Where Jawan Took Over Tiger 3

This is where Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan shifted gears and kept throwing something or the other only to multiply the buzz. Salman Khan’s film took less than a month from ‘Tiger Ka Message’ to release the trailer compared to SRK’s film unveiling 1 Prevue (Teaser) & 3 songs (Zinda Banda, Chaleya, Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya) before the big reveal of its trailer just a week before the release.

Not all the songs worked, but that wasn’t the point anyway; Red Chillies Entertainment + T-Series just wanted to catapult the hype to another level versus YRF’s approach of just keeping the promotion alive somehow.

• Salman Khan Fans Can’t Stop Asking For 2nd Song, But Is YRF At Fault?

Post Tiger 3 Trailer till the time of writing this article, it’s been 16 days, and we’ve got just one song (Leke Prabhu Ka Naam) from the team. Whereas RCE continued to push promos even after the trailer release, they had posted an audio jukebox for the album and five short promos, giving the fans something new every day or the other.

All this analysis came after the chaos that’s happening on Twitter, where Salman Khan fans are continuously requesting YRF to drop the second song or some new promo of the film instead of reserving Leke Prabhu Ka Naam in a million different ways.

Is YRF to be blamed for all this? Because Tiger 3’s composer is Pritam, we all know how notorious he is when it comes to delivering the songs at the last moment. We’re just following his track record to make this assumption; it might not be accurate, but let’s see when the next song/promo releases as we all keep waiting ‘Leke Prabhu Ka Naam.’

• Marketing Roadmap –

Tiger 3:

March 4th, 2022 – Date Announcement Promo

September 27th, 2023 – Tiger Ka Message (Teaser)

October 16th, 2023 – Tiger 3 Trailer

October 23rd, 2023 – Leke Prabhu Ka Naam

November 12th, 2023 – Release Day

Jawan:

June 3rd, 2022 – Title Announcement Promo

May 6th 2023 – Worldwide Release Announcement (Motion Poster)

July 10th – Prevue (Teaser)

July 31st – Zinda Banda

August 14th – Chaleya

August 29th – Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya

31st August – Jawan Trailer

September 5th – Audio Jukebox

Five more short promo videos before September 7th’s release date.

