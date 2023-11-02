It’s no less than a festival for Shah Rukh Khan’s fans as he turns a year older today. Following the tradition, on the big day, SRK met and greeted his fans at an event that he calls the ‘SRK Day Event.’ After treating fans with the first look teaser of Dunki (Drop 1), he appeared for a fan event in the city with Dunki director Rajkumar Hirani, where they spoke at length about the upcoming film and also about the superstar’s box office hit films Pathaan and Jawan.

At the same event, the birthday boy was also seen grooving to his chartbuster song, Jhoome Jo Pathaan, treating his fans like never before. While addressing his fans’ queries, the superstar spilled the beans on his collaboration with Raju Hirani and revealed how he rejected the filmmaker not once but twice. Scroll down to know what did he say at the event.

During the fan event, Shah Rukh Khan revealed he rejected Raju Hirani when he approached him for Munnabhai MBBS first and later for 3 Idiots. However, after seeing the massive success of both films, he didn’t let go of the director this time for Dunki. SRK jokingly revealed that he didn’t let Hirani and has even banned him from meeting other actors.

At the event, Shah Rukh Khan told his fans, “Mere saath bhi aisei hua tha jab Raju (Hirani) mujhe Munna Bhai bata rahe the. Maine kaha naya director hai toh kar hi lega, main bolunga 6-8 month ke baad kar lenge. Toh maine kaha 9 months ke baad karenge, toh ye chala gaya. Fir 3 Idiots ke liye aaya toh maine kaha abhi bhi itna kya bada hogaya rehga main toh bohot bada hogaya hu. Jab ye 3 Idiots ke liye chala gaya, tab main samajh gaya ki isse chance nahi lene ka.”

SRK added, “Iss baar COVID mein maine usko bubble mein hi pakad liya, maine kaha ki please iss baar mat jana, ye film mere saath banana. Dusre heroes ko bhi milne nahi diya. Abhi bhi allow nahi kar raha hu ki kisiko daal na de guest appearance me. Story hai ki hum dono itne bade hogaye hai ek dusre ke liye ki thoda time lag gaya. Ab humne bohot hi pyaari aur chhoti si film banayi hai jab hum itne bade hogaye.”

Meanwhile, at midnight, Shah Rukh Khan greeted a sea of fans outside his bungalow, Mannat, who waited for hours to see glimpses on his birthday. SRK turns 58.

Before Dunki, which is slated for Christmas release, Shah Rukh Khan will appear in a cameo appearance in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3, which will hit the big screens on Diwali ’23.

