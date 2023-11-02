Shah Rukh Khan turned a year older today, i.e., Nov 2 (not that you need to really know the date). Be it his films or his birthday, both are no less than a festival in India. Amid his birthday celebration, Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Insta post has been doing the rounds of social media for some weird reasons. On the big occasion, a Redditor took to the platform to share PCJ’s Insta story that has nothing but her bidding adieu to Mumbai.

After marrying American singer Nick Jonas, the actress is settled in the US and is co-parenting her daughter Malti Marie Chopra with her husband. Before moving to the West, the actress made headlines for her alleged love affairs with Bollywood actors like SRK, Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor, and Harman Baweja.

Taking to Insta story, Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a photo of high-rise buildings in Mumbai city and wrote, “Will miss you Mumbai. Alvida Meri Jaan. See you soon.” Soon afterward, a Redditor shared the post on the platform and alleged that the diva is often in the city around Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday and leaves the next morning. The caption read, “How does she manage to be in India every year on Shah Rukh’s birthday and leave the next morning?”

Well, the Reddit post got netizens divided into sections- while one division is slamming the user for such an illogical post, another section claimed that the former rumored lovebirds have been secretly meeting each other. Take a look:

Commenting on the same user wrote, “Kudos to the members of this sub, to find gossip where none can be found,” while another said, “November is usually holiday season ? Diwali / Dussehra etc?”

A third one commented, “accha hua yeh nahi kaha ki navratri / teej ke vrath ke baad gossip ki bhook alag hoti hai.” The fourth one said, “Pooja told me they secretly meet each other.”

“Correlation is not causation,” read another comment.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has Dunki in the pipeline. But before that he will be seen in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 in a cameo appearance. Reportedly, the birthday boy will be seen rescuing Salman from Pakistan, while PeeCee is yet to announce her next project.

