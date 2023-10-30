Salman Khan fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Tiger 3. This Diwali Salman will be back as Tiger, and Katrina Kaif will return to her character as Zoya. With just a few days to go, fans are wondering what they can expect from the film. While fans rush to get the tickets for the first day-first show, Vaibhavi Merchant, the choreographer spoke in detail about filming Tiger 3 songs with the star.

Vaibhavi spoke in detail about shooting Tiger 3 song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam with two very different personalities – Salman and Katrina. The ace choreographer revealed that Salman did not prepare ahead for the song but Katrina was ready with even her jewelery!

Vaibhavi Merchant told ETimes, “I have had a lot of experience of working with both their strengths and their weaknesses. As a choreographer and as a technician it is my duty to camouflage all of that and ensure that I’ve also presented them in the best way possible. Katrina has become very easy to work with most times, and so has Salman for me. Because I know Salman won’t come rehearsed, and Katrina would come with all her preparations in place from dance steps to her looks to her jewelry.”

She further added that Salman Khan never likes to keep the environment tense, and it is always a good time working with the Tubelight actor. The choregrapher added that Salman was always super-concerned about the shoot and kept enquiring about the progress, “So he would pay attention to all the details, he wouldn’t just walk in like he’s Salman Khan, he’d be your team player.”

‘Leke Prabhu Ka Naam’ is crooned by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi. The song marks the reunion of Arijit and Salman Khan after their infamous feud in 2014. The announcement was made by Bhaijaan on social media, who wrote, ““Pehle gaane ki pehli jhalak. #LekePrabhuKaNaam! Oh haan, yeh hai Arijit Singh ka pehla gaana mere liye. Song out on 23rd Oct. Tiger 3 coming to theatres this Diwali, 12th Nov. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. #KatrinaKaif @emraanhashmi #ManeeshSharma @yrf @ipritamofficial @OfficialAMITABH @arijitsingh @NikhitaGandhi @VMVMVMVMVM @madhankarky @benny_dayal @AnushaManiMusic @boselyricist #YRF50 #YRFSpyUniverse.”

Pehle gaane ki pehli jhalak. #LekePrabhuKaNaam! Oh haan, yeh hai Arijit Singh ka pehla gaana mere liye. Song out on 23rd Oct. #Tiger3 coming to theatres this Diwali, 12th Nov. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.#KatrinaKaif @emraanhashmi #ManeeshSharma @yrf @ipritamofficial… pic.twitter.com/gFBcJQX5tU — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) October 19, 2023

For the uninitiated, it was in 2014 when, during an award function, Salman and Arijit got into a war of words. Later, the singer’s songs from Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kick, and Sultan were removed.

