Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are back with another installment from their Spy World with Tiger 3, ready to create a Spy Universe with Pathaan and War. The film, helmed by Maneesh Sharma, is gearing up for a Diwali release, and it seems like Yash Raj Films is currently going with the low-on-buzz minimum promotion plan since nothing much has been seen or given for publicity.

Now, after much waiting, Leke Prabhu Ka Naam, Bhaijaan’s first song sung by Arijit Singh, is out, and this party anthem from the new Tiger film has already received mixed reactions from the audiences. While fans are going gaga over the song, the netizens are asking the question, why!

Leke Prabhu ka naam seems like a promotional party anthem, which might be served as a credit video in the film because Tiger and Zoya, amidst an intense mission looking like this and dancing like there’s no tomorrow, don’t make sense ATM.

The song has been getting a lot of reactions on X (formerly Twitter), and there have been hilarious memes to describe this song. Check out the reactions.

A user wrote, “What a man yaar. Even at the age of 57, Salman Khan’s Swag persona is unmatchable. Indeed, the most good looking/Stylish actor of Indian Cinema.”

What a man yaar 🫡 even at the age of 57, Salman khan's Swag persona is unmatchable. Indeed the most good Looking/Stylish actor of Indian Cinema 🔥 @BeingSalmanKhan #Salmankhan #Tiger3#LekePrabhuKaNaam #Katrinakaif pic.twitter.com/1yQ0EAmVRS — 𝙋𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙠𝕤𝐭𝐞𝐫🚩 (@IBeingPranky) October 23, 2023

Another user simply declared, “Naiyoo Lagda >>> Leke Prabhu Ka Naam.” A third comment read, “Nothing is going right for Tiger 3…After underwhelming response to Teaser n trailer…Even Leke Prabhu Ka Naam song is not even half as good as Jhoome Jo Pathaan & Swag Se Swagat …Arijit Singh ne Salman se revenge lia hai ..Aisa lag raha hai.”

A user highlighted what he expected from the song and what was delivered to him.

A comment read, “We should thank Maneesh Sharma; he has given us everything as per our requirement. Salman Khan & Maneesh bonded really well during Tiger 3. Leke Prabhu Ka Naam.”

We should thank Maneesh Sharma, he has given us everything as per our requirement. #SalmanKhan & Maneesh bonded really well during #Tiger3 🛐🙌#LekePrabhuKaNaam pic.twitter.com/3a8nq5KI67 — DeviL PaSha 🚬 (@iBeingAli_Pasha) October 23, 2023

Another sarcastic dig read, “Jodhpuria fans will say it’s a masterpiece. Totally wahiyat song..dhinchak Pooja songs r way better than this shit #LekePrabhuKaNaam.” A fan pointed out, ‘Saying this again, whatever theory you keep to showcase your actor forward, but deep down everyone knows that whenever Bhai decided to take up grooving seriously… No 90s actor can match him. #LekePrabhuKaNaam.” An irked user commented, “These Bollywoodias will never learn, whenever there’s ‘Ram’ ‘Shiva’ ‘Prabhu’ ‘Bhagwaan’ in the song/music it’s all about DJ, disco, drugs, alcohol, women objectification, but when it’s “Ola Uber”, it’s all about spirituality, religion, consciousness, love. #LekePrabhuKaNaam.”

Even others pointed to the ‘Saffron’ in Tiger 3

A user dropped this hilarious meme citing, “Kuch Rishton mein logic nahi hota!”

And, of course, there had to be trolls around the hook step.

You can check out Tiger 3 song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam here.

For trending stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan Once Revealed A Director Telling Him, “You Are Extremely Ugly & Your Face Is Not Chocolatey Enough,” & This Is What He Did Next To Become The Most Romantic Hero Of This Era!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News