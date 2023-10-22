Madhuri Dixit broke many hearts when she tied the knot with Dr Shriram Nene on October 17, 1999. Not only of her male fans but also of her male co-stars too, who were head-over-heels in love with the actress. While rumors of her love affairs have often made headlines, in the past, there was a time when veteran actor Jackie Shroff couldn’t help himself to look beyond the ‘Dhak Dhak Girl’. Well, the story goes back to the time when he appeared on Koffee With Karan season 5 along with his son Tiger Shroff.

On the controversial couch, Jr. Shroff was seen revealing that he would be ashamed to consult his father on his s*x life while. The actor is currently enjoying the release of Ganapath on the big screens along with Kriti Sanon. On the other hand, Senior Shroff never misses a chance to win everyone’s hearts with his candid personality.

Coming back, during his appearance on Koffee With Karan 5, Jackie Shroff was seen naming Madhuri Dixit while answering most of the questions. Recently, a Reddit user shared a short clip from the KWK 5 episode, and it saw Jackie saying that he was heartbroken when Madhuri got married. It all starts when KJo asks Jackie Dada about the woman who broke a lot of hearts after she got married; without thinking much, the actor exclaims, “Obviously, Maddy, Madhuri.” When KJo asks again if she broke his heart, he states, “Koi Shaq,” adding, “It was not like a break in my heart, but it was like ‘uff’.”

Later, when the host asks who’s the ‘se*y siren,’ Jackie Shroff again names Madhuri and warns Karan Johar, “It’s Madhuri. I can’t see beyond. I am so sorry. You might just have Madhuri in a lot of answers.” Further, when KJo asks ‘who’s the girl next door’, he again takes ‘Maddy’s name. Not only that, when he was asked about his favorite Khan, he clearly stated, “There’s no favorite. Madhuri is my favorite.”

Watch the video below:

Reacting to the same, a user wrote, “I think if it was actually a fling or so he wouldn’t be so open about it – they worked together so much and probably had a strong admiration and appreciation for her talent and beauty. She was I believe dating Sanjay Dutt during that run when they made a lot of films together.”

While another said, “Jackie Shroff is genuinely a good man, he’s been through a lot. Seen his brother die in front of him by drowning. And being from a poor family, when he made it, he helped out so many people financially. And never even made a big deal out of it.”

Earlier in an interview, Madhuri Dixit had revealed that Jackie Shroff makes her blush.

