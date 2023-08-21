Style icon and legendary star Jackie Shroff has come a long way from his struggling days in his chawl with his family. The actor has always been vocal about his days of hustle in Teen Batti locality in Mumbai. Jackie, in one of his recent interviews, recalled how he had to stand in long toilet queues adding that it was so embarrassing in the mornings before he finally got a private one after making it big in the movies. Scroll down to know the details.

Jackie Shroff has always been open about his struggles and how his mother supported him to give it a shot in modelling and movies. The actor also shared that his mother always used to predict his illness since they lived in a cramped space in the chawls.

Circling back to Jackie Shroff talking about using public toilets, according to The Indian Express, the actor in a podcast interview with Mukesh Khanna revealed that he was till living in the chawl despite signing movies. He recalled that he used to stand in long public queues to attend nature’s call but was later given special privileges by his neighbours, which according to him included an entire toilet all to himself. “Producers would come and sit on two boxes that we’d arranged as a meeting place. One box in the middle was our table. You could see Marine Drive in front, my house in the back, and my bathroom on the side,” said Jackie.

Shedding more light Jackie continued, “There were three toilets for seven households. And the households were big, more than 30 people. And in the mornings, queues would form.”

The Ram Lakhan star added, “But I had to rush for shooting. They used to tell me to ‘tham, tham (stop)’. But when my movies became hits, they gave me a private ‘sandas.’”

Jackie further shared, “I told them that it will become difficult for them, with 34 people. But they insisted, because they were proud of what I’d done, and they even offered to lock the toilet when I wasn’t around.”

The actor added, “It was so embarrassing in the mornings, I would tell people to use my toilet after me, but they’d refuse. They used to continue standing in queues.”

