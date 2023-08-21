Just a week after completing the reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is known for his unIque look and styles, left his fans in shock as he stepped out on Sunday night, sporting his new look. The Dabangg star was spotted in a bald look donning an all-black outfit as he attended a Mumbai-based party. Since then, the superstar, has taken the internet by storm with fans speculating the reason behind this new look.

Several photos and videos of the actor are doing rounds on social media and many people are assuming that perhaps this look is for the upcoming sequel to the 2003 film Tere Naam, starring Salman Khan and Bhumika Chawla in lead roles. For the unversed, Salman Khan, who is gearing up for Maneesh Sharma’s next venture Tiger 3, was last seen in a bald look for the movie Tere Naam in the year 2003. The film was based on the life of Rahe, a short-tempered rowdy man, and how his quest for love ends up with him being admitted to a mental asylum.

Though the actor has remained tight-lipped about this new bald look, the netizens flocked in to share their thoughts on the same. One fan wrote, “Radhe bhaiya gae kam se,” while another said, “Tere Naam 2 script is ready”. A third comment read, “Bhai will do anything for his movie”. Another user commented, “For a minute i thought who is this bodyguard looking just like salman khan”. “Tere Naam 2 is coming may be…” read another comment.

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

While some fans appreciated his look, a few even trolled the actor for this bald look. One user said, “Buddha la raha aur kya kaise lag raha,” while another wrote, “Ye to mere papa jaise lag rhe h”. “Taklu Bhai,” read another comment. One troll said, “Aisa lag rah hai mental hospital se chut ke nikal rah hai”. Another troll wrote, “Bhai rajnikanth se 2 din chhote lag rahe he”. While another fan thought that this was for “Jawaan promotion”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan is all set for his upcoming release of Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The third instalment of the Tiger franchise, which is slated to release later this year, is rumoured to feature a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan as well. Apart from Tiger 3, the 57-year-old actor is also reportedly joining director Vishnuvardhan for his next film produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Production.

