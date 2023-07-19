Emraan Hashmi is one of the Bollywood actors who is known for his kissing styles and scenes in his movies, apart from his acting skills. His onscreen hot scenes are the ones that have created a massive buzz about his films. Emraan has worked with many Bollywood beauties. However, did you know once Nargis Fakhri couldn’t stop kissing Emraan on the sets of Azhar? Scroll below to check it out!

But back in the day, when Azhar was released, Nargis had expressed her discomfort on kissing Emraan as she thought his moustache in the film was made from p*bic hair. Well, that’s quite gross.

Today, we stumbled upon an old BTS video from the shooting floors of Azhar, where Nargis Fakhri and Emraan Hashmi could be seen prepping for their kiss, followed by moving into the actual scene. However, in the clip, Nargis could be seen immersed in the kissing scene that even after the director said cut, the actress couldn’t let go of Emraan. While the actor looked a bit stiff, Nargis seemed super excited.

Check out the clip as shared on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JOHNNYLAALᵀᴹ[900K] (@johnnylaal)



As Nargin Fakhri couldn’t stop herself from kissing Emraan Hashmi for a few more seconds in the BTS video, she left the netizens in a frenzy. One wrote, “Or hum log Emraan tharki smjte the 😢😢”

Another one commented, “Agar saamne emran hashmi ho toh control khone me kaisi sharm👀”

One of the comments can be read, “He looks very uncomfortable 🙂”

Another netizen penned slamming Nargis, “Aur phir isne hi Emraan par ilzam lagaya tha me too movement par.”

Well, what are your thoughts about this scintillating video between Emraan Hashmi and Nargis Fakhri? Let us know.

