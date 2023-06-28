Priyanka Chopra is one of the biggest stars in the world right now, with a crazy fan following globally. She started her career in Bollywood and is now widespread in Hollywood as well, and the actress is married to singer Nick Jonas. A video of PeeCee dancing on ‘Aayega Maza Ab Barsaat Ka’ from Andaaz is going viral; where she dons a s*xy slip dress with Akshay Kumar staring right through her soul, and netizens are reacting to it in the comments section calling him 90’s Emraan Hashmi. Watch the video below.

Andaaz was released in 2003 and is one of the most famous films of PeeCee’s career and launched her as a full-fledged actress in Bollywood. Directed by Raj Kanwar, the film also starred Lara Dutta in a pivotal role, and the music became a rage back then among fans.

The Reddit page titled ‘Bolly Blinds N Gossip’ took to the platform and shared a video of Priyanka Chopra dancing to ‘Aayega Maza Ab Barsaat Ka’ from Andaaz, going viral on social media. In the clip, PC is seen donning a red hot dress and looking gorgeous.

Take a look at it below:

Priyanka Chopra has never missed the opportunity to give fitness goals with her figure to the fans and reacting to her video on the platform, a user commented, “It’s all cringe but PC looks so damn fit man”

Another user commented, “No, PC was 2000s Zeenat….naah PC was 2000s PC – truly unique in her sensuality and not shying away from such bold roles.”

A third user commented, “My girl. This woman literally has it all, just look how sensual she looks. Too bad how everything turned out because for Akki is PC best chemistry Co star.”

What do you think about Reddit comparing Akshay Kumar from Andaaz with Emraan Hashmi? Tell us in the space below.

