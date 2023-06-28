Aamir Khan is an actor who has never shied away from spilling truth bombs in the media. And he once did the same with filmmaker Yash Chopra who replaced the actor from Darr and stated that he wanted to know how many punches his co-star Sunny Deol would have. Later, the actor took a turn to reveal everything about his casting in Darr and then walking out of the film.

The Ghulam actor even called out Yash Chopra’s blatant lies and accused him of cheating him and Sunny Deol both. Aamir was first offered the film before Shah Rukh Khan and the actor was ready to do it since he was already working on a film titled Parampara with Yash Chopra. But he walked out after he accused the director of cheating him.

Later Yash Chopra, in an interview, revealed that Aamir Khan wanted to know the number of punches by Sunny Deol, and thus he was replaced. This irked the actor, who in an interview with Rediff in 1997, talked about what actually happened. He said, “Regarding Yash Chopra’s accusation, I’d like to put things in perspective. In the first narration, he told me that Sunny (Deol) and I would fight, but it would be Juhi (the woman whom I was obsessed with and harassing) who would kill me. That was poetic justice. Then I came to know that he had narrated a different climax to Sunny in which Sunny would kill me. So I asked for a joint narration.”

The Fanaa actor even stressed the fact that Yash Chopra had clarified in front of the crew that Sunny Deol and his characters would have an equal fight with an equal number of punches. Aamir was wary of his on-screen image and did not want to be seen getting beaten up in a commercial film by a regular hero.

In the same interview he justified his stand by saying, “See, I didn’t mind being beaten up by Deepak Tijori in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar because that was a different kind of film. But if you have a casting coup like Sunny and me then I certainly don’t want to be beaten up by him or even Arnold Schwarzenegger for that matter. Is there anything wrong with that?”

Later Aamir and Yash Chopra had a fall-out and interestingly, even Sunny Deol and Yash Chopra had a fall-out over the same issue – script changes at the last minute. Sunny Deol revealed in many interviews that he was never told that the anti-hero is the main hero of the film. He was always told that both the actors had equal parts. Even the Gadar actor called Yash Chopra “not a man of his word” and never worked with YRF in his career.

However, someone’s loss is someone’s gain, and in this case, it was none other than Shah Rukh Khan who emerged as a superstar with Darr.

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi.

