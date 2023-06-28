Prabhas led Adipurush is facing negativity from all corners due to its objectionable dialogues and poor making. Initially, writer Manoj Muntashir defended the making of the film, but eventually, the makers had to make some changes after a severe backlash. Amid all the criticism, Lavi Pajni, who worked in the film as Kumbhkaran, has shared his displeasure over the controversial dialogues. Keep reading to know more!

Ever since the release of the film, director Om Raut and writer Manoj Muntashir have been at the receiving end. Not just the audience but even the people from the entertainment industry have come out bashing the makers for playing with the emotions of Indians by making a mockery out of Ramayana. The main concern has been ‘tapori’ dialogues.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Opening up about the same, Lavi Pajni aka Adipurush’s Kumbhkaran, told Aaj Tak that he did his job as directed by the director and wasn’t even aware of the screenplay or the final product. He said, “Director jo bhi aapko direct karta hai vo aapka karna hota hai, aap under contract hote ho. Uss time pe jo movie banti hai vo parts mein banti hai aur kisi ko nahi pata hota ki on-screen kya jaane vala hai, baad mein iska screenplay kya hoga (You have to abide by what the director asks you to do. You are under contract. At the time, the movie is made in parts and nobody knows what the screenplay would be).”

The Adipurush actor further said, “As long as dialogues are concerned, like everyone, I am also offended with them as I am a Hindu too.”

Meanwhile, speaking about the box office collection, Adipurush has earned 382.63 crores gross so far at the worldwide box office.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Mamta Kulkarni’s Throwback Video Of Calling Sridevi & Rekha ‘Cosmetic Beauties’ Go Viral, Netizens React “She Really Had The Guts To Call Out People…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News