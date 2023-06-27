Om Raut’s Adipurush – starring Prabhas as Raghava (Lord Rama), Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Raavana), and Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Goddess Sita), released in theatres earlier this month. Based on the Hindu epic Ramayana, the film received a negative response upon release and was trashed and trolled for its dialogues, storyline, CGI and more. The big-budget film is currently struggling at the box office.

Amid this, an old video of the film’s leading lady talking about it and praising the director for thinking about something “very, very different” has resurfaced on Reddit. The video is going viral as netizens are leaving some unpleasant comments on it. Read on to know it all.

The clip – shared on Reddit with the caption “This did not age well…”, is a snippet from an old Miss Malini interview. In the clip, Kriti Sanon talks about Adipurush and director Om Raut, saying, “It comes with a lot of responsibility, but then I know I’m in amazing hands which is Om Raut, who is just a genius. I just absolutely love him as a director. I think he’s so technologically sound, and his vision is something very different – very, very different. Like what he’s making…”

Talking further about the now-trashed and trolled Adipurush, Kriti Sanon said, “You know sometimes we are in that studio and are joking around with him and I’m like ‘I’m doing my biggest film in the smallest set’, because it is a studio. It’s all like blue screens – everything is going to be created. All the hills and waterfalls that you’ll see will come later. So for us it’s a limited space. You know sometimes when we are running we are running in that same thing – sometimes it’s twisted in the head. But that’s going to be the future I feel of cinemas.”

Further discussing shooting the film in a green/blue screen studio, Kriti added, “It take you by surprise sometimes. I don’t have ambiance to imagine this creature coming and this bird is here and I don’t know where. Like when I went on sets for the first time, he’s like ‘Yahan valley hai, yahan ek cave hai, yahan ek waterfall ayega’ and I’m saying, ‘kahan?’ That’s a very different experience. And the way he’s telling the story, a story we all know, a story we have all grown up hearing, we all know. So it’s not like something surprising is happening but the way he’s telling you, you’ll be really engaged. It’s going to be an experience.”

Check out the video here:

Commenting on the video, one netizen joked, “I like that the clip end with “it’s going to be an experience”, well she wasn’t wrong there.”

Another commented, “Maybe she had no idea how the graphics would turn out and had bind faith that the director is “technologically sound”, but she surely read the script?. How was she okay with the cringey dialogs. Also, extremely insincere to have shot everything inside a studio when theres so much greenery across the country.”

A third added, “All the red flags are there: His vision is very different, it was different truly, so different that it ended up being a cartoon show. To shoot everything without real atmosphere, dependent entirely on blue screen.”

A fourth joked, “Why blame the poor actors !! unko laga avatar banayenge aur ban gayi adiprush”

One more added, “His vision is a ps3 game. Kriti just haven’t played games ever.”

Have you caught Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan’s Adipurush in theatres? Let us know what you think of it in the comments.

