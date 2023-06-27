Aamir Khan is a perfectionist who is known to give months – if not years, to ace a particular character and get the nuisances right. While this is a known fact, did you know he also gives himself 100% – if not more when it comes to his love life? Per the actor’s confession, he once revealed he had written a love letter in blood addressed to his ex-wife Renna Dutta.

For those who don’t know, Aamir and Reena’s romantic relationship started in a very filmy way, given the two were neighbours. Reportedly, the two would often stare at each other for hours through their windows, and that’s how love blossomed. The two married on April 18, 1986, and share two kids – son Junaid and daughter Ira. The couple filed for divorce in December 2002, and Dutta was awarded custody of the children.

In an old interview with Simi Garewal for her show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, Aamir Khan once spoke about the intensity with which he loves. During their interaction – as reported by India Today, the ‘Dhoom 3’ actor recalled once writing a love letter with blood for his ex-wife Reena Dutta. But was she impressed with the gesture? No, the actor revealed she was extremely upset.

Elaborating on it further, Aamir Khan said that Reena Dutta found the love letter written in blood to be a horrendous gesture and returned it to him. She asked him never to repeat such a stunt, and that’s when he realised it was not the right way to prove his love.

Recalling another incident that proves he is an intense lover, Khan opened up about the time he shaved his head after a girl rejected him. The ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ actor said on the same show, “Many people think that I shaved my head for the film, whereas actually, I shaved my head for some other reason. I lost a girl whom I loved. I mean, one day, she married me. Said she doesn’t love me. In response to this, I went and shaved my head. It was quite childish. When Ketan (Ketan Mehta) called me to meet me, I went to meet him, and he immediately said, ‘Where is your hair’ (sic).” (Quote via NDTV)

What do you think of Aamir Khan and his ways of showing love – romantic, creepy or excessive? Let us know in the comments below.

