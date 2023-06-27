Time and again we have seen Abhay Deol speaking his heart out at different occasions. Right from calling out actors to revealing dark secrets about his life, he often becomes talk of the town for different reasons. In today’s throwback story, we will tell you the time, Abhay had called out renowned music label T-Series for not releasing his film’s music ahead of his film’s release. Scroll down for details.

The story goes back to the time when Abhay had appeared on a red carpet with a bruised eye looking dapper in a grey suit. However, soon after he addressed media, he was asked about his eye, replying to which he said, “Main bilkul nahi theek hoon.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The clip opens with a media reporter asking Abhay Deol about his bruised eye, replying to which he revealed, “Main music company se maar kha ke aa raha hoon. My film is releasing on January 31. My music has not yet been released because the music company wants me to get the composers Shankar-Ehsaan- Loy to sign a clause which is illegal. Only two weeks are left for my film’s release and the music isn’t available yet.”

The story goes back in 2014 when Abhay Deol was ready for release of his maiden production venture One By Two. Scroll down to watch the video:

Commenting on the video a user wrote, “Bollywood is so toxic on the inside & so fake on the outside, that when a non-toxic real person speaks about the truth, we think he’s out of whack. Very few people are willing to be this real about the industry.” While another said, “T-series and Bhushan Kumar are Thugs. They themselves made all their money by pirating music and now in yhe name of copyright they coerce musicians from getting their due.”

A third netizen wrote, “Why not boycott T series and their shitty music. They are not interesting and tbh suck big time. They cannot catch up with new generation and re-release or copy white stuff any ways.”

Sometime after the incident, Abhay Deol had taken to his Facebook account. He had explained in an open letter, “Well the entire music fraternity is up in arms against the record labels because they expect musicians to sign a contract with a clause that is against the law. Producers like myself are expected to make sure that they sign. Which means if anyone is arrested for breaking the law it will be the producer. I am also against the exploitation of artists. I believe in their rights and even if a musician was ready to sign it, I would advise him/her against it. As a result, I have no album in the market. In fact, now, I wouldn’t be surprised if the music company pulls out my promos from the TV channels. I don’t have radio play anyway.”

For more such interesting throwback stories, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Kajol On How Shah Rukh Made Her Feel Comfortable As She Donned A Sensual Blue Halter Top & Skirt In ‘Jaati Hoon Main’, Says “I Had No Clue…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News