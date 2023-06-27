Rakesh Roshan’s 1995 fantasy action flick Karan Arjun – starring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in dual roles owing to reincarnation, is considered a classic and is still watched by many today. Also starring Kajol, Raakhee Gulzar, Mamta Kulkarni, Johnny Lever, Amrish Puri and more, the film is as much loved for its storyline and dialogues as it is for its songs.

Today, we bring you a write-up of Kajol recalling her experience filming Jaati Hoon Main with SRK. For those who don’t remember, the song featured the actress looking modern (for that time) and hot in a royal blue halter top and matching skirt while Khan donned a brown leather jacket and black pants. In the track, the duo are seen romancing each other on the ranch the latter works on and tumbling around in the hay while having a blast.

During a recent chat with The Hindu, Kajol recalled shooting Karan Arjun’s Jaati Hoon Main with Shah Rukh Khan. Spilling some beans on BTS from sets, the ‘Dilwale’ actress said that she was ‘clueless’ about what to do in the song, but King Khan made sure to make her feel comfortable during the shoot. The actress praised SRK and called him the ‘most understanding’ co-actor. Read on to know her actual quote.

Talking about shooting ‘Jaati Hoon Main,’ Kajol said, “I had no clue what was being done. I was told before the shot ye karna, woh karna hai (Do this, do that) and I did just that. Bohot mushkil se kiya, lekin kiya (It was tough to do, but I did it). I would say one thing about Shah Rukh Khan that he is still one of the most understanding co-stars.” She continued, “(It’s) because he understands what is uncomfortable for a woman to do and not to do and he tries his level best to make you most comfortable to do that.”

Praising SRK, the ‘Lust Stories 2’ actress added, “I would say that he is the most understanding of actors that I have worked with in my whole (career). He really gets it, that, ‘This is not comfortable for her to do and it’s ok, I will figure a way out to make it as comfortable as possible’.”

On the professional front, Kajol is awaiting the release of Lust Stories 2. The anthology film – starring Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia, Neena Gupta, Kumud Mishra, Tillotama Shome, Amruta Subhash, Angad Bedi, and Mrunal Thakur, is scheduled to release on June 29.

What do you think of Shah Rukh Khan’s gentlemanly behaviour after reading this confession of Kajol? Let us know in the comments.

