Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most loved and most followed actors of Bollywood. The actor, who doesn’t own any social media account, often becomes the talk of the town. Every time the Shamshera actor gets spotted at an event or gathering, his photos go viral in no time. Recently, a Redditor compiled media persons statement where they claim that RK doesn’t have a PR. Yes that’s true. However users are finding it hard to digest that he doesn’t have PR but is always on the top of the game.

Recently, a Reddit user took to the website to share the compilation of the Tweets of media people claiming that RK doesn’t have a PR. Here’s what they said.

A paparazzo wrote, “That’s true, never interacted with any PR related to Ranbir Kapoor, It’s always around his move promotions that we tend to catch up frequently, rest is pretty organic as and when we spot his car or at the airport.” While another said, “Out of all the actor who made debut post 2000, #RanbirKapoor, is one of the very few actors for whom I never received any ‘personal PR text’ so far. Talking strictly about myself, Don’t know about other journalists.”