Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most loved and most followed actors of Bollywood. The actor, who doesn’t own any social media account, often becomes the talk of the town. Every time the Shamshera actor gets spotted at an event or gathering, his photos go viral in no time. Recently, a Redditor compiled media persons statement where they claim that RK doesn’t have a PR. Yes that’s true. However users are finding it hard to digest that he doesn’t have PR but is always on the top of the game.
Recently, a Reddit user took to the website to share the compilation of the Tweets of media people claiming that RK doesn’t have a PR. Here’s what they said.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A paparazzo wrote, “That’s true, never interacted with any PR related to Ranbir Kapoor, It’s always around his move promotions that we tend to catch up frequently, rest is pretty organic as and when we spot his car or at the airport.” While another said, “Out of all the actor who made debut post 2000, #RanbirKapoor, is one of the very few actors for whom I never received any ‘personal PR text’ so far. Talking strictly about myself, Don’t know about other journalists.”
Trending
Commenting on the video a user wrote, “His PR has an additional task of propogating from time to time that he has no PR.” While another said, “He has been hyped since his debut…the whole DP and Katrina saga…his very own industry friends keep hyping him all the time.. difficult to believe he doesn’t have a PR.”
Today Manav Manglani also mentioned about RK not having PR .Swipe to see other media people addressing this topic . Thoughts?
by u/Glad-Ad5911 in BollyBlindsNGossip
A third user wrote, “Every other actor is switching PRs and it’s still not working for them like geez!!! Either the PR firm barely pushes the stars or else they are over aggressive!”
While fourth one commented, “Of course Manav is gunna say that… because that’s the narrative set by his PR. It’s the bread and butter of journos and papa to parrot what is said to them by the celebs PR/agency.”
A fifth user wrote, “Of course he has PR lmao almost every actor does in some capacity.” Check it out below:
On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor has Animal in the pipeline with Rashmika Mandanna, which is slated to hit the big screens on August 11.
Must Read: Rajpal Yadav Reveals Spending Rs 26,000 On A Premium Haircut Which Was Chopped Into ‘Katora Cut’ By Priyadarshan For Chup Chup Ke
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News
Advertisement.
Advertisement