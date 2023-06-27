Ever since the promo of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was dropped, the film is garnering good attention from the viewers. Amid it, we are coming across several rumours about the actors’ fees. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are said to be getting a hefty sum. In comparison to the leading duo, veterans like Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra are rumoured about receiving a small amount. Keep reading to know the truth!

A recent report claims to have knowledge of the remuneration paid to the main actors in Karan Johar’s upcoming directorial. The report claims Ranveer was paid 25 crores, Alia was paid 10 crores, and the veteran stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan were given 1 crore each.

A source close to Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions laughs off these numbers as insulting to the actors and dismisses these rumoured figures related to the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s cast.

“Would Karan Johar insult the veteran actors, each one a legend, by offering them a pittance? The remuneration for Dharamji, Jayaji and Shabanaji is much higher than mentioned. And the remuneration mentioned for Ranveer and Alia is nowhere close to the figures mentioned. How can any writer or portal know the remuneration given to actors? These are all made-up figures,” says the informed source.

