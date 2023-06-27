Bollywood director Mahesh Bhatt’s daughter and actress Pooja Bhatt recently surprised one and all when she entered Bigg Boss OTT 2. During the launch of the show, the actress was seen sitting with panelists however it was only towards the end of the launch that Salman named Pooja as the last contestant of the show. While Ms Bhatt has been making headlines for making several revelations on the show, we will tell you about the time she had admitted to hating Salman Khan.

Not many know, Pooja had a controversial past before entering the controversial house. Before her broken marriage, she was in a relationship with Salman’s brother and actor Sohail Khan. Back in 1995, the actress had opened up about marrying Sohail and said they both wanted it and have it already on their mind.

During her interview with Stardust Magazine, Pooja Bhatt had admitted hating Salman Khan initially. She said, “I agree Salman and I hated each other initially for some weird reason. We just didn’t get along. And that was made out to be this great ‘war’ between us. I guess it started because I didn’t do the film Love or whatever. But, today we get along very well too. In fact, we’re one big happy family.”

Further speaking about her love and spilling the beans on her wedding plans with Sohail Khan, Pooja Bhatt had added, “Marriage is definitely on my mind, but Sohail is just on the threshold of an exciting, new career as a director and I want to work two more years before deciding on the venue and the menu. We do want a future together. Not just as in the normal culmination of any relationship but in wanting to be together. I want it and so does he.”

The actress got married to Manish Makhija in 2003 and got separated in 2014.

