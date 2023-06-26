Rajpal Yadav is a highly talented and versatile actor who is known for his exceptional comedic timing and portrayal of diverse characters. With his unique style and ability to bring humour to the screen, he has carved a niche for himself in the Bollywood film industry.

Yadav recently celebrated 25 years in the film industry. A few days after celebrating his career’s silver jubilee, the actor spoke about his career and memorable roles and also revealed how his parents reacted to him being smacked on the screen for the sake of laughs.

During a conversation with Lallantop, Rajpal Yadav revealed that his mother reportedly fled the room as he was being smacked in the 1999 Doordarshan television episode Mungeri Ke Bhai Naurangilal. Under the direction of Prakash Jha, Rajpal played Naurangilal, the main character of the television series.

Recalling the incident, Rajpal Yadav said, “This was the time when I was yet to make my debut in films. I was two years old in Mumbai, and the show was broadcasted on DD1. Since that was the only channel at the time, people in my village gathered to see me on the show. In one of the scenes, I was dreaming about the last scene between Shah Rukh Khan and Amrish Puri in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, where SRK gets beaten up. Since I was enacting SRK in my dream, I was slapped multiple times by my boss Mr Sethi. My mother was terrified seeing me get beaten up on the scene, and she walked off. Later, I had to explain to her that it was just acting, and these are all trained actors.”

He added, “My parents have absolutely no connection with cinema. They don’t know the techniques we use behind the camera. I had to explain to them that people often ask writers to add scenes where I get slapped to make the audience laugh, making the film a hit. This is how I had to convince them. My parents still don’t exactly know what I do.”

Mungeri Ke Bhai Naurangilal was a sequel to a similar television program on Doordarshan called Mungerilal Ke Haseen Sapne, which saw Raghubir Yadav in the lead role. Both shows were directed by Prakash Jha.

Rajpal Yadav most recently had an appearance in Sanya Malhotra’s Kathal, which made its Netflix debut. Kartik Aaryan was the hero in the popular film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and he had a significant role to play. Rajpal and Kartik will reappear together in the scene in their next film Satyaprem Ki Katha. He also makes an appearance in Aayushman Khurrana’s Dream Girl 2.

