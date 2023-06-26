Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is all set to make her acting debut with the Netflix film The Archies, which will be released later this year. She is also set to make her theatrical debut next year with a film. Going by the rumours, King Khan has a cameo appearance. Read on

SRK is already producing Stardom, the web series that will turn his son Aryan Khan into a director. Although it’s unclear whether the director will appear, celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar will play cameo roles in the web series.

As per Pinkvilla’s report, Shah Rukh will also co-produce a film that features his daughter Suhana in the starring position. The Archies, Suhana’s debut film, has officially wrapped up production and will be available to stream on Netflix India in November.

But it’s improbable that Shah Rukh will take the lead in Suhana‘s theatrical debut. He will likely play an important role in the film, much like Gauri Shinde’s 2016 coming-of-age movie Dear Zindagi. Alia Bhatt had a major part in the movie, which was co-produced by his company Red Chillies Entertainment, while Shah Rukh acted as her therapist.

As soon as the report came out, many Twitter users reacted to this. A Netizen said, “At this peak of his career SRK (Shah Rukh Khan) doing a extended cameo… don’t mind a full-fledged role in a family drama, but this is simply parivar niyojan yojna.”

at this peak of his career SRK doing a extended cameo 🫤🫤 don’t mind a full fledged role in a family drama but this is simply parivar niyojan yojna 🤧 https://t.co/P7d56dOrkl — केवल शाहरुख खान (@hereforSRKonlyy) June 26, 2023

Another user wrote, “Plot should be Suhana getting kidnapped and SRK rescuing her with action.” A Twitter user called this film “SRK’s Antim,” referring to Antim: The Final Truth, 2021 action film starring Ayush Sharma in the lead and Salman Khan in an extended appearance. Another user said, “I’M SO EXCITED FOR SRK’S DAD ROLE ERA TO COMMENCE.”

I’M SO EXCITED FOR SRK’S DAD ROLE ERA TO COMMENCE https://t.co/0hJ5l9eKXz — swarna (@kidofmisfortune) June 26, 2023

Plot should be Suhana getting kidnapped and SRK rescuing her with action. https://t.co/OjxYB1Lp7D — 𝙎𝙖𝙣𝙠𝙚𝙩 (@KnightOfEden_) June 26, 2023

Baap chala beti ka career banane — Syed Parwez (@SyedParwez786) June 26, 2023

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his next release Jawan after smashing the box office with his comeback film Pathaan earlier this year. The film is one of the much-awaited releases, and it is set to hit the big screens in September. Vijay Sethupathi & Nayanthara has an important role in the film.

