Rajat Bedi started out as an actor in Bollywood and got recognition for playing the role of ‘Raj Saxena’ in Koi Mil Gaya. Directed by Rakesh Roshan, the film starred actors Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta and is an iconic film with a massive fan following worldwide. In a recent interview, Rajat opened up about quitting Bollywood and starting a life in Canada and how he was depressed after many scenes in the film were edited out that featured him. Scroll below to read the scoop.

For the unversed, the film was released in 2003 and was a sci-fi film where Hrithik and Preity were seen playing the lead roles. The film also starred Rekha, and Rajat played a pivotal in it. The film was followed by the Krrish instalments later, and all the films shattered some significant box-office records back when they were released.

Now talking about Rajat Bedi’s latest interaction with Mukesh Khanna, the Koi Mil Gaya actor opened up on experiencing depression post the film’s release and said, “It was not beneficial for me even after the film Koi Mil Gaya became a hit. I had a lot of scenes in the film with Preity Zinta and Hrithik Roshan. But after the final cut, many of those were edited out.”

He added, “My biggest disappointment was that when Koi Mil Gaya released, they completely cut me out from the publicity/promotions. I was very disappointed because as an actor, one has expectations. I felt terrible.”

Rajat Bedi later experienced the same in a Sunny Deol film, and despite getting recognition, the actor wasn’t getting money. Talking about it, he said, “Then I was doing films with Sunny Deol. But all the cheques I received bounced. I was like ‘how will I grow?’ I am getting films, I am getting fame but I had to run a household. And I had friends from very high-society, who were running companies worth Rs 2000 crores. I asked myself ‘getting popular is fine, but where is the money?”

What are your thoughts on Rajat getting edited out in Koi Mil Gaya and makers not including him in promotions along with Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta? Tell us in the space below.

