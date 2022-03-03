The 2003 release, Koi…Mil Gaya starring Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, and Rekha was one of the most soul-touching movie filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has gifted Bollywood with.

Advertisement

The film was a massive success and people to date won’t stop talking about it as one of their best nostalgic memories. However, while the audience applauded the movie after watching it, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor was left depressed due to the movie. Read on to know why!

Advertisement

So, back in 2014, Shahid Kapoor opened up on how he felt depressed after watching Hrithik Roshan’s sci-fi – drama Koi… Mil Gaya. It was during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards press meet when both Hrithik and Shahid met each other and had a great time.

Speaking about how much he looks up to Hrithik Roshan and complementing his work, Shahid Kapoor said, “I remember I had just got myself a sports bike. It wasn’t your first film, it was Koi Mil Gaya. That was the film I saw. I had just debuted and I came on the bike. I kept thinking I am damn cool and just (made my) debut man. But then I saw the film and left in a rickshaw because I felt so depressed about myself as an actor.”

Aww! isn’t he just too cute?!

Meanwhile, talking about their professional front, Hrithik Roshan has two exciting upcoming films like Fighter with Deepika Padukone and Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan in his kitty. The actor was last seen on the big screens through his film War. The actor currently is the talk of the town due to his rumoured relationship with actress Saba Azad. On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor is presently gearing up for his upcoming film Jersey with Mrunal Thakur.

For more such amazing updates and throwback stories on your favourite actors, make sure to follow Koimoi!

Must Read: When Hrithik Roshan Was Caught In An ‘Accidental’ Lip-Lock With His On-Screen Mother Rekha

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube