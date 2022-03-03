Bollywood’s iconic actress Rekha has always been quite vocal about how she adores B-town’s Greek god, Hrithik Roshan. Well, we have witnessed them playing mother and kid in the famous film Koi Mil Gaya and as grandma and grandson in Krrish, and it was undoubtedly very pure to see the two.

However, this pure mother-so image in our mind for the two was literally destroyed with a mere photo which was snapped by the paps back in the past showing the two almost having a lip-lock. Yup, you have heard that right.

So talking about the past, during an award function both Rekha and Hrithik Roshan were snapped in an awkward accidental Lip lock. For the unversed, it so happened that during the function, Rekha who was quite excited to see Hrithik went close to hug and greet him. Later on, the actress accidentally kissed the Dhoom 2 actor under his lips instead of his forehead or his cheeks (No idea, what she was trying to do). This didn’t take long to be captured on camera. It is to be noted that even though the actress kissed him under his lips, the camera angles made it look like they were about to have a lip-lock

Back then the image made a huge buzz on social media, where many came forward to troll the actress. The image went viral the moment it entered the social media platform. This came up as a huge bummer for those who looked up to Hrithik Roshan and Rekha as a mother and son duo.

Oops! That awkward moment would be have been superbly embarrassing for the two.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Hrithik Roshan is presently gearing up for his upcoming films Vikram Vedha and Fighter.

