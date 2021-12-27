The most eligible bachelor of Bollywood – Salman Khan turns 56 today. But does he even look a day older than 28? Well, we doubt that. On the occasion of his birthday, we have got you a throwback of the time when Salman told his family that he wanted to marry veteran actress Rekha. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Salman once revealed that he was completely in awe of the actress and wanted to marry her when he grew up. Haha!

A few years ago, Rekha had come to promote her film ‘Super Nani’ on Bigg Boss sets and met Salman Khan. It is when the actor revealed that he has had a huge crush on the veteran actress ever since he was a teenager.

Salman Khan revealed that he was neighbours with Rekha and would get up at 5:30 in the morning to watch her go on her morning walks. Aww!

In fact, Salman also joined yoga class with his friends where Rekha would go back in the day. “Uss waqt yoga se toh mera koi connection tha hi nahi par kyunki Rekha ji wahaan pe sikhati thi yoga, main aur mere dost pohoch jaaya karte the (At that time I had no connection with yoga, but as Rekha ji taught there, I and my friends used to go there)” he said.

Adding to this Rekha revealed that Salman told everyone in his family that he wanted to marry her when he grow up. “I want to marry that girl when I grow up,” the veteran actress said.

Salman Khan quips and added immediately, “Shayad isliye meri shaadi nahi hui.” Rekha jokingly added, “Shaayad meribhi isiliye nahin huyi…”

Haha, that’s such a cute story. Happy birthday, Salman!

