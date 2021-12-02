Everyone is aware of Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha’s affair in the past; the two were always on the headlines for their fondness about each other. However, the duo parted ways due to Big B’s marriage with Jaya Bachchan. During an interview, the Khubsoorat star claimed that she saw Sholay actress cry while watching AB’s lovemaking scenes with her in Muqaddar Ka Sikandar.

Similarly, many incidents came out when a biography on the life of Umrao Jaan actress, titled Rekha: The Untold Story was released. The book sheds light on some controversial events, along with some unknown stories about the actress. Written by Yasser Usman, the book also talks about the actresses’ troubled relationship with Amar Akbar Anthony star.

In an interview with Star Dust, Rekha herself revealed that she saw Jaya Bachchan crying while seeing her chemistry with Amitabh Bachchan in Muqaddar Ka Sikandar. Rekha said, “Once I was looking at the whole (Bachchan) family through the projection room when they came to see the trial show of Muqaddar Ka Sikandar. Jaya was sitting in the front row and he (Amitabh) and his parents were in the row behind her. They couldn’t see her as clearly as I could. And during our love scenes, I could see tears pouring down her face.”

Rekha further added, “A week later (after the trial show of Muqaddar Ka Sikandar), everybody in the industry was telling me that he (Amitabh Bachchan) has made it clear to his producers that he was not going to work with me. Everybody else informed me about it but he didn’t say a word on the subject. When I tried to question him about it, he said, & I am not going to say a word. Don’t ask me about it.”

Three years later, both the actors along with Jaya came together for Yash Chopra’s Silsila and that was the last time the audience saw the two stars on the big screen together.

