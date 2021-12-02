Star couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s marriage is currently the hottest topic. Every day we read a number of developments about their big day but nothing has been confirmed yet. Now a piece of big news is going viral that the couple has followed Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ footsteps by selling their wedding pictures to a leading international magazine.

Meanwhile, there are rumours going that the lovebirds will have a court marriage either today or tomorrow. Later on 9th December, VicKat will be tying the nuptial knot at a 700-year-old fort turned resort – Sawai Madhopur’s ‘Six Senses Fort Barwara.’

There was news that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif don’t want any pictures or videos to be leaked online and now a report by Bollywood Life suggests the reason behind the couple being so secretive. As per sources, VicKat has sold their wedding pictures rights to a leading international magazine’s Indian edition.

Katrina Kaif along with her team has almost confirmed the massive deal and a whopping amount is being locked for the same. Unlike Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas or Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, who shared their wedding pictures immediately, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina’s fans have to wait a little longer to see VicKat’s dreamy wedding pictures.

Interestingly, Anaita Shroff Adajania who is a Fashion Director of the Vogue magazine and a very close friend of the Sooryavanshi star might be the one bagging the deal to feature their wedding pictures in her magazine.

As of now, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have put forth some wedding conditions for the guests, that includes, – ‘No disclosure of wedding attendance, No photography, No sharing pictures on social media, No sharing location on social media, No contact with the outside world till you leave the venue, All photos to be published only after approval from wedding planners, No reels or videos can be made at the wedding venue.’

However, the conditions are proving to be a nightmare for the guest. A source close to the publication shared, “I don’t know if it is their team that is hyperventilating about it all of it is the couple themselves who are getting a little too private with their wedding. Each new day brings a brand new condition that makes you fit to attend the wedding. It is a wedding for God’s sake, not a State secret that needs so much guarding.”

