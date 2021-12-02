Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding rumours have been going around for quite some time and it has been confirmed that it will take place on December 9 in Jaipur. While the functions will only take place next week in Rajasthan at the beautiful 14th-century fort in Sawai Madhopur, the duo will turn Mr & Mrs soon.

As per a report coming in, ViKat – the ship name of the soon-to-be-married couple – is going to register their marriage officially either today or tomorrow. Read on for more.

As reported by Pinkvilla, a source close to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal said, “Katrina and Vicky will go in for a court marriage today or tomorrow in Mumbai attended by both their families. If they do get married, it will be under the Special Marriage Act, 1954 (for inter-caste marriages, court marriage is conducted under the Special Marriage Act).”

The source added, “The couple will have three witnesses to sign a declaration form in the presence of the marriage registrar and formalise their wedding. After their court marriage, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are expected to fly to Rajasthan over the weekend with their family and friends for the wedding and other events.”

The source adds that Katrina and Vicky have apparently decided to scale down their grand wedding and have fewer people at the wedding venue because of the recent scare of the new Coronavirus variant Omicron.

Talking about the grand wedding taking place next week at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, apparently, all the rooms and suites at the heritage resort are completely sold out. One of the hotel staff said, “We are completely booked from December 5 to December 11. Rooms can be booked post December 12.”

How excited are you for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s upcoming wedding? Tell us in the comments.

