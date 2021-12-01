We are in December already and as per several media reports, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will be tying the knot pretty soon. With reports suggesting that the wedding preparations are going on in full swing at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, we now hear interesting details about the suites they will be using.

According to local Jaipur news outlets, the stylish couple has booked luxurious royal suites for their D-Day and the prize for each room, per night, will shock you. Read on for details.

As per an ETimes report, groom-to-be Vicky Kaushal will reportedly be staying in the Mansingh Suite while the bride-to-be Katrina will set her stuff done in the Rani Rajkumari suite. As per their report, the per day tariff of these suites is believed to be around 7 lakh per night! Can’t you imagine that!!

The report also states that the suites have been booked for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif from December 6 to December 11. While the couple and their families are expected to reach the destination by December 6, reports states that Ms Kaif’s sangeet will take place the next day, December 7. This pre-wedding function will be followed by a Mehendi ceremony on December 8 and then a grand reception, after tying the knot in a Hindu ceremony, on December 9.

Talking about the guest list, reports suggest that several A-list Bollywood stars are being invited to the function, including Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Salman Khan, and choreographer Bosco Martis. The manager of Hotel Regent Vanya Mahal has revealed that Shah Rukh Khan will also be attending his Jab Tak Hain Jaan co-star’s wedding and is expected to stay at Hotel Oberoi. Reports also state that Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor will also attend the function and stay in Hotel Sher Bagh.

