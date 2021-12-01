Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif wedding is just in a few weeks and a majority of the details are already out. From dates, location to the guest list, close relatives and friends are making everyone curious about their big day. Meanwhile, to keep more details under wraps, VicKat has now asked their guests to follow some SOPs. Yes, you read that right.

The couple is set to tie the knot on 9th December and before that the couple has set two days for pre-wedding rituals on 7th, 8th December. The two have planned a dreamy destination wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a luxurious resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

As per reports by India Today, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will be asking their guests to sign an NDA before arriving at the venue in Rajasthan. In which the lovebirds have asked them to follow several SOPs, that includes – ‘No disclosure of wedding attendance, No photography, No sharing pictures on social media, No sharing location on social media, No contact with the outside world till you leave the venue, All photos to be published only after approval from wedding planners, No reels or videos can be made at the wedding venue.’

Meanwhile, the new COVID variant is becoming a major concern for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. Reportedly, the couple has decided to downsize the wedding guest list, even their wedding planners are concerned about the same.

A source close to VicKat revealed, “They don’t want to take any chances and now the new concern is to downsize the guest list in light of the new variant. While the couple has decided to invite all their co-stars, directors and producers now they are revising the list and figuring things out with a new perspective. Katrina’s side also has a few guests who will be travelling from overseas and that might change given the new travel guidelines being issued.”

