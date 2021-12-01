It was devastating news for Vicky Kaushal fans when it was revealed that his much-anticipated sci-fi film ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’ was shelved. However, that’s not the case now, as per reports the film isn’t cancelled, but has only been delayed. The COVID situation and budget issues led makers to rethink the project as it’ll be high on VFX.

The film will mark the reunion of the Masaan actor with Uri’s director Aditya Dhar. The film was supposed to go on floors last year but the pandemic played the spoilsport and it got delayed multiple.

Meanwhile, a report a Pinkvilla confirms that the Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’ is not shelved. A source close to the production told the entertainment portal, “Director Aditya Dhar has started getting his team back together, and the pre-production work has begun again. A large team of concept artists are working on the film, while Aditya and his team will revisit some of the international locations again in sometime for finalising them. The makers plan to take the film on the floors by 2022 end.”

Apart from Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, the makers had reportedly approached Suniel Shetty and Jaideep Ahlawat to play important roles in Ronnie Screwvala produced film, ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’, however, there’s no confirmation from the makers yet.

Earlier the producer had confirmed that the sci-fi project has been delayed and gone over budget, in a statement he told, “In the last draft of the script, the ambition of the movie and the budget did not match and the overall uncertainty fueled by COVID, did not help. So all of us – Aditya, Vicky and I – decided that we need to put this back for another six to nine months. Sara also agreed. We will have to work more on the budget and circle back when things look better overall for the magnum opus which ‘Ashwatthama’ is being planned as.”

In January this year, the makers along with the film’s lead actor, Vicky Kaushal, unveiled the first look poster of ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’. Sharing the poster, the actor wrote, “Overwhelmed and ecstatic! On the 2nd anniversary of ‘URI-The Surgical Strike’, the team gives you a glimpse into the world of #TheImmortalAshwatthama Cannot wait to get onto this journey with the dream team.”

