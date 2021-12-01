Ever since Katrina Kaif came into the limelight the actress has faced many hurdles before making it big in the Bollywood industry. That’s not all, before trying to make her own name, the actress faced a big blow when her parents Suzanne Turquotte and Mohammed Kaif separated when she was just a child. In a past interview, the Sooryavanshi star had opened up about their divorce and how her mother raised 8 children’s.

Apart from her, the actress has three elder sisters named Stephanie, Christine and Natasha; three younger sisters named Melissa, Sonia, and Isabel; and an elder brother named Michael.

In a 2019 interview with Filmfare, Katrina Kaif revealed what it feels to be raised without a father figure and how she would never want her kids to go through such feelings, she told, “Not having a father figure does create a certain vacuum and makes any girl feel vulnerable. When I have kids, I want them to have the experience of being with both parents.”

Katrina Kaif added, “Each time I’ve gone through something emotionally hard, I was compelled to reflect that it must be nice for those who have a strong fatherly support from a male figure, who loves you unconditionally.”

Although the actress misses not having her father around while growing up, but she looks up to her mother Suzanne Turquotte for single-handedly raising her and her 7 siblings, she said, “I asked her what were you thinking when you had so many children and how did you do it on your own. But in the last few years, what my mom had to say about life, has been much more helpful to me. It bears more weight. Now that you can see things from a distance, you realise it must have been tough for her.”

For the past few weeks, Katrina Kaif is on every headline as she is all set to marry Vicky Kaushal on 9th December. However, the duo has kept every detail about their big day under wraps but sources close to the couple has been revealing so much about their marriage.

