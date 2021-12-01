Vicky Kaushal has been under the radar over the speculations of his much-awaited wedding. The actor is reportedly tying the knot with Katrina Kaif this month in Rajasthan. The wedding location, outfits and other preparations are in full swing! But netizens have hilarious reactions as they say the dulha is running away! Scroll below for details.

For the unversed, Vicky took to his Instagram to share a picture of his vacation from Abu Dhabi. If fans notice the caption properly, it is clearly mentioned that the post is a throwback. However, the excitement of VicKat wedding is so high that fans are going haywire!

Vicky Kaushal shared a picture of himself on a speed boat from his adventurous time in Abu Dhabi. He captioned the post, “Yalla!! Still in awe of the beautiful day I spent in Abu Dhabi. Paradise amidst the lush mangroves #mangrovesnationalpark and revving up the adventure at the beach @emiratespalace @visitabudhabi #InAbuDhabi #TheTimeIsNow #Throwback #ad.”

Fans were quick to take to the comment section and began speculating if Vicky Kaushal is on his bachelorette trip ahead of the wedding with Katrina Kaif.

A user wrote, “Last Bachelor trip!”

Another joked, “Bolo riding into my wedding be like”

A user mentioned, “also in Dubai oh ho phir to baat conform ho gyi paaji tusi apne viah di date announce karo”

“Kayaking karke dulha bhaag raha hai…koi roklo aage samundar bhi hain…#kattykidulha,” a comment read.

A comment read, “Katrina ke leye fishing karne nekle ho Kya”

Check out the viral post below:

It is said that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to tie the knot at Six Senses Fort in Barwara. The venue is located in Rajasthan and the big day is scheduled for 9th December.

