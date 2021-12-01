Salman Khan is currently the busiest Bollywood superstar as he has multiple projects to look after. As no now, the Dabangg star is promoting the recently released Antim: The Final Truth, along with hosting the reality show, Bigg Boss 15. Earlier the superstar was in talks for a biopic on the Indian spy, Ravindra Kaushik, and now the actor has confirmed about the same.

His other projects include Tiger 3, for which he’ll soon fly to Austria to complete the shoot, he also has a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan, along with a ducu-series on his own life, ‘Beyond the Star’ and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

In all these years, Salman Khan has been part of several remakes, including Ready, Dabangg, Jai Ho, and more. The superstar confirmed the news to PTI, and the film on the life of Indian spy, Ravindra Kaushik will mark his first foray into the biopic. The film will be co-produced by his sister Alvira Agnihotri and his brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri, while Rajkumar Gupta will be directing the massive project.

As per earlier reports, Salman Khan’s film on Indian spy, Ravindra Kaushik will go on floors once the superstar finishes shooting for Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Meanwhile, a source close to the production told IWM Buzz, “There will be no concealing of the real identity. Salman will play Ravindra Kaushik and he will be named the same.”

For those who don’t know, popularly known as Black Tiger, Ravindra Kaushik is considered as India’s best spy to ever infiltrate Pakistan Army. He loved performing on stage, which led to the RAW spotting him and using his talent for the nation. During the mission, he completed LLB in Pakistan and joined their army, where he was appointed as the officer. Between the years, 1979 to 1983 Ravindra passed confidential information to the Indian defense forces.

