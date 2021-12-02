Actor Amitabh Bachchan shared a video poem on the upcoming movie Bob Biswas. The Kahaani spin-off stars his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, in the titular role. The poem was shared with a tweet that quoted a couplet by poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, Amitabh’s father and Abhishek’s grandfather.

Advertisement

The Hindi lines read, “My sons will not become my inheritors just because we share the same surname. They will be called my sons because they will justify their legacy. मेरा बेटा, मेरा उत्तराधिकारी .. My pride, my son, my inheritor. Video Poem Courtesy: EF P. Ahuja.”

T 4114 – "मेरे बेटे, बेटे होने से मेरे उत्तराधिकारी नहीं होंगे ।

जो मेरे उत्तराधिकारी होंगे, वो मेरे बेटे होंगे ।" ~ हरिवंश राय बच्चन मेरा बेटा, मेरा उत्तराधिकारी .. My pride, my son , my inheritor 🤗 Video Poem Courtesy : EF P. Ahuja pic.twitter.com/y4drhSQ2f8 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 1, 2021

Advertisement

Abhishek Bachchan responded to his father Amitabh Bachchan’s post with a tweet that read, “Bas, ab aur kya chahiye? (What else do I need now?).” The actor then went on to quote lines from his grandfather’s poem Agneepath, which was also recited by Amitabh in the 1990 film of the same name.

बस। अब और क्या चाहिए। लेकिन…. तू ना थकेगा कभी, तू ना रुकेगा कभी, तू ना मुड़ेगा कभी, कर शपथ, कर शपथ, कर शपथ, अग्निपथ अग्निपथ अग्निपथ

बस। अब और क्या चाहिए। लेकिन…. तू ना थकेगा कभी, तू ना रुकेगा कभी, तू ना मुड़ेगा कभी,

कर शपथ, कर शपथ, कर शपथ,

अग्निपथ अग्निपथ अग्निपथ https://t.co/ImtfgJ6B7p — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) December 1, 2021

Abhishek Bachchan’s Kahani spin-off encapsulates the journey of Bob Biswas, a middle-aged hitman-for-hire who comes out of a prolonged coma not being able to remember any details about his life and his past including his own family. As he tries to remember his identity, episodes from his past come alive, putting him in a moral dilemma between the history of his own deeds versus his newly developed sense of right and wrong.

Bob Biswas, directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh is produced by Gauri Khan, Sujoy Ghosh and Gaurav Verma. The film is a Boundscript production presented by Red Chillies Entertainment and set to premiere on India’s largest homegrown OTT platform, ZEE5 on 3rd December.

Must Read: Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif’s Court Marriage Is TODAY? Exciting Details Out!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube