Karan Johar’s film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is making headlines for the past few days as the team is shooting in Delhi for the film. As pictures from the sets are going, Shabana Azmi who plays Alia Bhatt’s grandmother has an interesting tidbit about her role. Scroll down to know.

After 5 years, Dharma Production’s head honcho is returning to his forte to direct his next film starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead. The film also marks the return of the lead pair after Gully Boy.

As per the Bollywood Hungama report, Shabana Azmi has lost more than 10 kilos especially for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The filmmaker wanted a svelte slim and sexy grandmom and the diva fits the bill perfectly. Talking about losing weight for the film, the veteran actress said, “Losing and gaining weight for your characters is not something I recommend, especially after a certain age. But here in Karan’s film, I needed an excuse to lose weight.”

For the unversed, the 5 times National-award winning actress is well known for her method of acting. She had to gain ten kilos for Shyam Benegal’s Mandi in 1983 and quickly lose it all for her other films. Now the actress has accepted the challenge and lost the extra kilos within weeks.

Shabana Azmi and the filmmaker has come together for the first time for Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer. Talking about her character, she said, “It is not a routine grandmother’s role. My character is a very sophisticated upper-class woman. Manish Malhotra has designed some exquisite clothes for me.”

Shabana Azmi also heaps praises on Karan Johar. She said, “Karan is so evolved as a filmmaker. I was surprised by how much control he has over his plot and characters.”

