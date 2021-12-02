Tara Sutaria, who created waves in Bollywood with her debut performance In Student Of The Year 2, is all set to wow once more in Tadap. With the film set to release tomorrow, December 3, Tara and the film’s lead star Ahan Shetty are out promoting the flick.

During one such promotional interaction, Ms Sutaria got candid and spilled the beans on several things. From stalking fans to Instagram addiction, read on to know all she had to say.

In a recent interaction with Bollywood Hungama, the Tadap got asked if she has ever stalked any of her fan’s accounts on Instagram. Replying in the affirmative, Tara Sutaria said, “I’d be lying if I said no.”

Continuing further, Tara Sutaria also spoke about social media and Instagram addiction. Ask if she considers herself an Instagram addict, the Tadap actress replied, “I feel like I should be on Instagram much more than I am. I would like to be in the New Year. I will be. But I don’t think I’m an addict at all.”

In the same conversation, Ms Sutaria was also asked “hurling abuses on screen or kissing onscreen – what would be easier.” Answering this, the Marjaavaan said, “I’m really bad at abusing. I don’t think I could really do that very well because I can’t even say the words right.” The conversation also saw her sharing her views on whether she would ask a guy out, raiding Deepika Padukone’s wardrobe and lots more. She also reveals the easiest way to piss her co-star Ahan Shetty off.

Talking about Tadap, the Milan Luthria directorial is the Hindi remake of the Telugu film RX 100 (2018). Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is scheduled to be released theatrically tomorrow, December 3, 2021.

